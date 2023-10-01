Responders battling fire in Garfield County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - First Responders are currently fighting a fire in Garfield County that already damaged a structure in Parachute, Co.

The Morrisania Mesa Fire started Saturday near Country Road 301 after a lightning strike according to officials.

Crews from Grand Valley Fire Protection District, De Beque Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management Colorado Fire, Carbondale and Rural Fire District and Aspen Fire are all on site and working to contain the fire.

The Fire is about 100 acres according to Grand Valley Fire Protection District Chief Chris Jackson.

Fire officials are “cautiously optimistic” that they will have the blaze under control by today.

The fire is 10-20% contained at last report according to Jackson.

The Rodeo Grounds at Cottonwood in Parachute and the Garfield County Fairgrounds are taking live stock at this time.

