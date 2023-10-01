Montrose’s 18th Oktoberfest raises money for All Point Transit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose hosted its 18th annual Oktoberfest Saturday afternoon, giving back to their community in a way that matters.

Oktoberfest was held in the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater at Cerise Park containing samples from local brewery’s, live music, food trucks, vendors, a costume contest, stein hoisting and relay, and other fun activities. It is hosted by the Black Canyon Homebrewers Association and is sponsored by countless local businesses and organizations.

Amy Stahlin, the event director for Montrose Oktoberfest, speaks on some of the details of the event:

“We are one of the longest running brew festivals on the western slope... Every year we bring in anywhere from 15 to 20 local brewery’s, anywhere from places in Montrose to all over Colorado; along with really high caliber music, circus acts.”

Elise Rediger. the Governance Chair for the All Point Transit Board, speaks on where the funds of the event goes:

“All of the funds that we collect today are actually benefiting All Point Transit... We’ve been able to raise over 100 thousand dollars for All Point Transit.”

All Points Transit is a non-profit organization that provides public transportation services to seniors, people with disabilities and the public throughout Montrose, Delta, San Miguel, and Ouray.

Rediger further states:

“This is a vital event for our community and as you can see we have made an effort to make it family friendly and not just about drinking beer.”

