Mav Football stifled by Western Colorado in road loss

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football Team had a rough first quarter on the road against the Western Colorado Mountaineers, trailing 14-0 with seven plays resulting in a loss of yards and a pair of turnover on offense. The Mountaineers continued to thwart the Mavs offense for the remainder of the game leading to a 43-7 win for Western Colorado.

The Mavs went switched between Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg and Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Leslie Richardson throughout the game, but both were under constant pressure from the Mountaineer defense. Herberg was sacked three times, Richardson also was sacked, and the pair was brought down behind the line of scrimmage nine other times. The Mavericks pair of quarterbacks combined to go 8/20 with 48 yards passing plus an interception.

On the receiving side, no Maverick recorded more than two receptions. Redshirt Junior Noah Sarria led the receivers with two receptions for 14 yards.

On the ground the Mavericks also couldn’t crack the Mountaineers putting up a net 5-yards at the end of the game.

In a game where the Mountaineer defense shined, the CMU Defense would actually score the first Mavericks points of the game. Senior Linebacker Julius Carter snagged a pass out of the air from the Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Drew Nash around the 15-yard line and ran it back for the only CMU touchdown of the game.

The loss puts the Mavericks’ record at 2-3 and 1-2 against conference opponents.

Up next is another tough matchup, the Mavericks will host the reigning RMAC Champion Colorado Mines Orediggers.

