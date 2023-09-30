Wildfire danger stays up for Saturday, starts to ease Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wildfire risk will stay high for the first half of a windy weekend. Increasing humidity on Sunday will help to reduce the wildfire risk, but it won’t drop completely.

High Wildfire Risk Continues Saturday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Western Slope until 8 PM Friday and again from noon until 8 PM Saturday. A Red Flag Warning means that weather is favorable for wildfires to start and spread out of control rapidly. Outdoor burning is dangerous. Any plans to burn should be postponed until weather is more favorable for keeping fires contained. Dry vegetation to fuel fires, low humidity, and increasingly gusty winds this weekend are all contributing factors to the wildfire risk.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be windy. Gusts on both Saturday and Sunday can be as high as 35-40 mph. Higher gusts are possible on the higher terrain. This weekend will otherwise be partly cloudy on Saturday and then mostly cloudy and cooler on Sunday. A stray rain shower is possible on Sunday. High temperatures will drop from near 86 degrees on Saturday to 76 degrees on Sunday around Grand Junction and from 83 degrees around Saturday to 74 degrees on Sunday around Montrose.

The Weather Setup

The storm system that is bringing the wind this weekend is on the West Coast tonight and will track through Colorado on Monday. The wind is the big impact for us. However, a few rain showers are possible Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday morning from this storm system. Rain will not be abundant, and it’s most likely up on the higher terrain. In the valleys, a few showers are possible. More of us will stay dry, and rain will generally be limited to less than a tenth of an inch. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear, and the gusty wind will diminish and take a break overnight. We’ll cool from middle 80s at 6 PM to lower 70s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be sunny with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 30-35 mph. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 8 PM for high wildfire risk. High temperatures will be near 86 degrees around Grand Junction, 83 degrees around Montrose, 86 degrees around Delta, and 82 degrees around Cortez.

