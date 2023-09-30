Third annual Grand Junction airplane pull raises funds for local non-profits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Airport was filled with many participants eager to pull an airplane for a good cause.

The third annual airplane pull was hosted at the Grand Junction Regional Airport Friday Afternoon. The event was presented and possible thanks to Shaw Construction, United Way of Mesa County, and the Grand Junction Sports Commission.

Local businesses, law enforcement, public safety officers, and non-profit organizations competed for a trophy and some bragging rights. Teams could be made up of 22 people but when the pull actually took place only 18 people were allowed to participate. Teams will pull a 100-ton Boeing 757 20 feet and whichever team pulls the plane the fastest wins. Just a whole

Zebulon Miracle, the Executive Director of United Way of Mesa County, says:

“Family Health West is here, Hilltop is here, St. Marys is here. We also have a marketing company, we’ve got real estate. Just a whole range. This is just a great way for companies to come out to do some team building, enjoy a beautiful day, and also raise some funds for some great non-profits.”

Proceeds of the event will go toward 43 non-profit agencies in Mesa County that United Way supports.

