Friday Night Blitz Week Six

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - League play is beginning in Colorado High School Football, with teams looking to pick up big wins that could potentially vault them to the playoffs.

Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Montrose Red Hawks 43, Central Warriors 7, - Final

Grand Junction Tigers 12, Standley Lake Gators 14 - Final

Rifle Bears 42, Moffat County Bulldogs 20, - 4th Quarter

Grand Valley Cardinals 0, Basalt Longhorns 48, - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 0, Evergreen Cougars 0, - Final

Delta Panthers 14, Pagosa Springs Pirates 7, - Final

Fruita Wildcats 37, Heritage Eagles 34, - Final

Copyright 2023 KJCT All rights reserved.