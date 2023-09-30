Friday Night Blitz Week Six

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - League play is beginning in Colorado High School Football, with teams looking to pick up big wins that could potentially vault them to the playoffs.

Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Montrose Red Hawks 43, Central Warriors 7, - Final

Grand Junction Tigers 12, Standley Lake Gators 14 - Final

Rifle Bears 42, Moffat County Bulldogs 20, - 4th Quarter

Grand Valley Cardinals 0, Basalt Longhorns 48, - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 0, Evergreen Cougars 0, - Final

Delta Panthers 14, Pagosa Springs Pirates 7, - Final

Fruita Wildcats 37, Heritage Eagles 34, - Final

