Montrose Football runs away with win versus Central Warriors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Red Hawks came into their game against the Central Warriors, climbing up the state rankings. They showed exactly why they are considered amongst the state’s top tier in a stellar 43-7 win.

Central tried to throw a sucker punch with an onside kick on the opening kickoff from Junior Kicker River Westcott, but the Red Hawks were able to recover around the 50-yard line.

Red Hawks put the first points on the board on a breakaway run from Junior Aiden Grijalva for a touchdown, then Montrose stuck with the ground attack, running a two-point conversion in with Senior Austin Zimmer.

Montrose continued to flex their rushing prowess in the first half, with big runs by Senior Running Back Blake Griffin who had a nose for the endzone throughout the game.

In the 4th quarter, the Warriors got their first points of the game in the fourth with the Red Hawks well ahead at 43-0 on a rush by Jordyn Pollard to get on the board.

Up next, both teams begin league play on the road. Montrose will take on the Falcon Falcons. Central will have a small wait to get back on the gridiron after the Thursday game against Montrose, they will head to the front range to take on the Loveland Red Wolves for a Saturday morning game.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.