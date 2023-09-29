Lincoln Park tennis courts give way to pickleball

Each tennis court at Lincoln Park will be repurposed into four pickleball courts
Each tennis court at Lincoln Park will be repurposed into four pickleball courts(KKCO)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you were hoping to get one more game of tennis in at Lincoln Park this weekend, you’re out of luck. The courts are closing Friday, Sept. 28.

That’s because the city of Grand Junction is repurposing the four remaining tennis courts into pickleball courts. This as part of the larger tennis and pickleball expansion project. Once the transition is finished, there will be 20 pickleball courts at Lincoln Park. Tennis players will have to go to Canyon View Park. The city is building new courts as well. Once they’re finished there will be 16 tennis courts there.

However during the Lincoln Park closure, the courts at Pine Ridge in the Redlands will be temporarily closed for resurfacing. During that time, the city says indoor pickleball will be available at the Lincoln Park Barn and the Bookcliff Activity Center starting Oct. 2 until the project at Lincoln Park is finished.

