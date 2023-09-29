Fire danger continues before temperatures stay below average

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Fire Danger:

Friday continues the First Alert Weather Day due to the high fire danger across our valleys. Red Flag Warnings will remain active from noon to 8 p.m. for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose.

Humidity will sit below 15%, and wind gusts will be 25 - 35 miles per hour. Localized areas can expect to have winds higher than 35 mph. Dry vegetation can easily ignite with an ignition source, and the wind component can quickly spread fires and create wildfire conditions. No Burn Advisories are likely to occur again in Mesa County and likely in other counties during the time of the alerts.

The fire danger continues for our Saturday in Grand Junction, but Montrose and Delta will not be under the Fire Weather Watch. Winds will increase with gusts hanging around 25-40 miles per hour. A Red Flag Warning will likely go into effect tomorrow, Friday evening.

Our next 24 hours:

The fire danger remains high today in Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta as conditions remain dry and winds stay breezy. Sky conditions sit under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain above average, hanging around the mid-80s for Grand Junction and Delta, with Montrose and Cortez in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 50s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, with Cortez in the upper 40s.

On Saturday, Montrose and Delta are not under any more fire danger, while Grand Junction continues the elevated fire risk. Temperatures will remain around the mid to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our Sunday:

Sunday begins the cooldown in our temperatures leading into Tuesday. While the valleys remain dry under overcast skies, the mountains will see scattered showers. Temperatures will hang in the mid to lower 70s for our four locations.

Fall Temperatures Return:

By the following Monday, rainfall will continue in the higher elevations, and the valleys have a slight chance of receiving a few showers to some sprinkles. Temperatures will continue falling, with our locations hanging in the upper to mid-60s. By Monday night, a dip in our jet stream will be over Colorado, leading to Tuesday’s temperatures being the lowest over the workweek. The mountains could start seeing some of the transition to snowfall during the overnight hours and arriving on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s highs will hang in the mid to lower 60s, with areas in the high country experiencing temperatures in the 50s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.