2023 Fall Vaccines: When to get vaccinated for covid, flu, and RSV

Dr. Tobin from Community Hospital joined us to discuss the significance of vaccines and where to access them in Mesa County
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:52 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As fall rolls in and winter approaches, colder temperatures are on their way. Unfortunately, this season also brings with it a host of respiratory illnesses, such as allergies and colds, which can be unpredictable. Over the years, Colorado state clinics and hospitals have been overwhelmed with sick patients from a “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Health officials are urging people to get their flu vaccines in the first few weeks of October if they haven’t already. The flu vaccines are available at local pharmacies and medical centers here in Mesa County. Additionally, the new COVID-19 vaccine is on its way and should be ready and available in the coming weeks.

