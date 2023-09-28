High fire danger for Thursday and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Fire Danger:

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the high fire danger across our valleys. Red Flag Warnings will remain active from noon to 8 p.m. for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose.

Humidity will sit below 15%, and wind gusts will be 25 - 35 miles per hour. Localized areas can expect to have winds higher than 35 mph. Dry vegetation can easily ignite with an ignition source, and the wind component can quickly spread fires and create wildfire conditions. As of Thursday at 10 a.m., Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties have yet to issue any Burn Advisories, but this could change later in the day.

Elevated fire danger graphic (KKCO / KJCT)

For Friday, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect from noon to 8 p.m., and the likelihood of an upgrade to a Red Flag Warning remains high.

Fire Weather watch for the valleys across the Western Slope (KKCO / KJCT)

Our next 24 hours:

Temperatures will continue to stay above average throughout the remainder of the workweek. Grand Junction and Delta Temperatures will remain mid-80s, while Montrose and Cortez will sit in the lower 80s. Across the Western Slope, we will continue to see sunshine with some cloud cover occurring. We will sit under clear skies for tonight before arriving on Friday morning, with low temperatures hanging in the lower 50s in Grand Junction and the mid to lower 40s for Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

Temperatures for our Friday will remain in the same range as Thursday, sitting in the mid to lower 80s.

Upcoming Weekend:

The start of the weekend will introduce more cloud cover across the Western Slope, with our valleys experiencing partly cloudy skies while the mountains will have overcast skies. Rain will also push into the state from the south, but only the mountains will receive precipitation and not our valleys. Temperatures will continue to remain in the mid-80s to lower 80s.

A cold front will push through the state by Sunday, leading to a significant temperature drop. Many locations across the Western Slope could experience a 10-degree temperature difference, with our valleys in the mid to lower 70s. Cloud cover will continue to become present, leading to cloudy skies for the valleys and the mountains having another shot at some rain.

