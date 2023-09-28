Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Palmer!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palmer is an extremely friendly boy! He loves meeting new people, getting pets, and showing affection. He walks nicely on a leash and at the age of 5, he is well past his puppy days. Palmer would make an excellent addition to any family or individual looking for a companion.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 9/30/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives. Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity! We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care. Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

