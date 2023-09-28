Athletes of the Week: Reed, Bynum, Hulet and the Delta Offense

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers Football Team has torn through their opponents so far this season, following an appearance in the state championship game last season.

The Panthers have scored 28 or more points in every one of their games, already have a point differential of 151, and are undefeated through their first five games.

But when we spoke to a couple of the Panther’s top scorning players about the high-octane offense, they all immediately heaved praise upon their other teammates, starting with the offensive line.

“We got a lot of good guys on offense I think the biggest thing is our line mean we’re so sound up front, I think that it’s just huge and makes everyone else look good,” Senior Running Back Talan Hulet said, " I go back to try to make a highlight film and it looks like every other play we get a pancake.”

“I’d say having the same linemen (helps), we lost a couple linemen last year, but having them come back they already know all the plays,” Senior Wide Receiver Rylan Bynum said.

“That allows us to get more route combinations in,” Junior Quarterback Ty Reed said.

But the Panther players also talked about the impact the Delta coaches have on gameday.

" I mean Coach J watches a lot of film, knows what the defense is going to do before they even do it, and the guys up in the box, telling us what’s going on. There’s a lot of secret sauce that goes into it, there’s a lot of ingredients,” Hulet said.

The Panthers will look to continue to hang big numbers on scoreboards across Colorado but remain focused on their goal of getting back to the State Championship.

“It’s kind of just wanting it even more than we did last year because we had a really good team last year, then this year it’s basically the same thing just running it back again and get another shot at the title,” Reed said.

“Yeah we got a feel for the state championship last year, and just getting to that goal and succeeding this year, it just really pushes us,” Bynum said.

Hulet, Bynum, Reed, and the rest of the Panthers will look to move to 6-0 on the road for their next matchup, and first league opponent, the Pagosa Springs Pirates.

