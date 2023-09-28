$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing $20,000 worth of shoes and apparel. (Source: Lincoln Crime Stoppers)
By Bryan Shawver and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the theft of $20,000 worth of the left shoes from a vintage designer clothing and sneaker shop in Nebraska.

Surveillance video released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows one of three people slip through security bars into Exclusive Hype after smashing the store’s window.

They first tried to pull off the building’s door with a vehicle but were unsuccessful, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the trio was able to get away with $20,000 worth of the left shoes of sneaker pairs, as the right shoes are stored in another room of the building.

The video also shows them stealing apparel from the store.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Government shutdown could impact food assistance
Government shutdown could impact food assistance
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her...
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her disappearance is found

Latest News

FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.
Dutch police say 3 people killed in shootings at university hospital and home in Rotterdam
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Bank that handles Infowars money appears to be cutting ties with Alex Jones’ company, lawyer says
Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Five local men arrested for possession of child pornography
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
A pilot and student pilot were found dead in a Kentucky plane crash Thursday.
Police: Flying instructor, student found dead after search for crashed plane