Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Officers with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that human remains found in Saguache County belong to missing woman Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old woman who went missing in May 2020.

The El Paso County Coroner confirmed the remains as belonging to Morphew on Wednesday.

Officials said that the remains were discovered during an unrelated search for a different investigation. Authorities would not state what specifically where the remains were found or the state the remains were in.

The CBI said that no arrests have been made since the remains were found, but said that updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The investigation into Morphew’s death is still ongoing.

