Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.(KKTV)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Officers with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that human remains found in Saguache County belong to missing woman Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old woman who went missing in May 2020.

The El Paso County Coroner confirmed the remains as belonging to Morphew on Wednesday.

Officials said that the remains were discovered during an unrelated search for a different investigation. Authorities would not state what specifically where the remains were found or the state the remains were in.

The CBI said that no arrests have been made since the remains were found, but said that updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The investigation into Morphew’s death is still ongoing.

Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her...
Government shutdown could impact food assistance
Colorado assistance housing program sees uptick in people seeking help
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off...
New research pinpoints best locations for wolves in Colorado
9 beautiful places to hike to see Colorado’s fall colors
Colorado’s West Nile virus season was the worst in the country
What to know about Elijah McClain’s death and the criminal trial of two officers
