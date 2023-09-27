Fire danger increases Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Increase Fire Danger:

Fire Weather Watches are going into effect Thursday, September 28, between noon. - 8 pm.

Our Thursday fire danger increases with dry conditions and warm temperatures persisting throughout the workweek. Humidity levels will sit below 15%, and wind gusts will range between 25-35 miles per hour across the Western Slope. Localized areas are likely to have winds stronger than 35 mph.

A Red Flag Warning is the next step up, and this warning may be issued tomorrow. Be prepared for no burn effects to be active.

Above-average temperatures continue:

Throughout the workweek, temperatures have stayed above average, and the trend will continue throughout the remainder of the workweek and into the start of the weekend for some locations. Grand Junction and Delta temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 80s, while Cortez and Montrose will hover in the lower 80s. By the week’s end, colder air will settle across the Western Slope.

Our next 24 hours:

We will, again, see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope as high pressure continues for another day. However, this high pressure will continue shifting eastward, ushering in a low-pressure system by tomorrow, giving us the gusty winds and Fire Weather. For our Thursday, temperatures will remain in the mid-80s for Grand Junction and Delta, while Montrose and Cortez will hang in the lower 80s. We will sit under clear skies overnight with Thursday morning lows in the 50s to 40s.

Late week cold front:

Temperatures will get ready for a significant drop, with some locations seeing a 10-degree difference from Saturday into Sunday as a cold front passes over the Western Slope. The colder air will bring temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for our valleys sitting under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance a few showers could occur, but most will stay in the higher elevations if any move into the state.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.