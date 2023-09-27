Colorado’s West Nile virus season was the worst in the country

COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Colorado is still leading the country in West Nile virus cases, though the amount of cases per week have been dropping sharply for about seven weeks according to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Not only has Colorado seen the worst outbreak of the disease in the country in 2023, official data shows that few other states come remotely close. With just under three times as many cases as the next-highest outbreak area, WNV cases in Colorado also represent about a third of the CDC’s national total of 1,419.

Aside from Colorado, Nebraska and California are the only other states to break 100 cases.

State West Nile Virus cases Alabama 15 Arkansas 6 Arizona 76 California 156 Colorado 438 Connecticut 2 Delaware 4 District of Columbia 1 Florida 3 Georgia 13 Iowa 6 Idaho 26 Illinois 84 Indiana 5 Kansas 26 Kentucky 1 Louisiana 31 Massachusetts 2 Maryland 6 Michigan 7 Minnesota 13 Missouri 17 Mississippi 17 Montana 31 North Carolina 5 North Dakota 40 Nebraska 105 New Jersey 4 New Mexico 53 New York 22 Ohio 5 Oklahoma 23 Oregon 11 Pennsylvania 1 South Carolina 3 South Dakota 74 Tennessee 9 Texas 45 Utah 4 Virginia 3 Washington 1 Wisconsin 4 West Virginia 1 Wyoming 20

The CDPHE is reporting 460 confirmed cases of the virus so far this year. 236 people have developed dangerous neurological symptoms, and 279 WNV cases warranted hospitalization so far this year. 21 people have died from the virus.

However, it isn’t the highest amount of WNV cases Colorado has seen. The current record was set in 2007 after an outbreak reached 578 cases, but there’s still at least one more month of mosquito season left before temperatures are consistently dropping low enough to send them into hibernation.

The virus has spread across the state, but not every county is reporting an outbreak. Virtually no counties in northwestern or northeastern Colorado have reported an outbreak, but counties in the central, southwestern, and western parts of Colorado were not as fortunate.

Denver County is leading the state at 80, making up about 17 percent of the total WNV cases in Colorado. Cases were reported in the Grand Valley and in the areas around it, though at a significantly lower number than Denver County.

County Cases Mesa 8 Delta 6 Gunnison 1 Montrose 1

You can read more about the ongoing outbreak on the CDPHE’s website.

