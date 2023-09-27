Colorado’s West Nile virus season was the worst in the country

The state has seen the worst outbreak of the disease in 2023 by a large margin, with just under three times as many cases as the next-highest outbreak area
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Colorado is still leading the country in West Nile virus cases, though the amount of cases per week have been dropping sharply for about seven weeks according to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Not only has Colorado seen the worst outbreak of the disease in the country in 2023, official data shows that few other states come remotely close. With just under three times as many cases as the next-highest outbreak area, WNV cases in Colorado also represent about a third of the CDC’s national total of 1,419.

Aside from Colorado, Nebraska and California are the only other states to break 100 cases.

StateWest Nile Virus cases
Alabama15
Arkansas6
Arizona76
California156
Colorado438
Connecticut2
Delaware4
District of Columbia1
Florida3
Georgia13
Iowa6
Idaho26
Illinois84
Indiana5
Kansas26
Kentucky1
Louisiana31
Massachusetts2
Maryland6
Michigan7
Minnesota13
Missouri17
Mississippi17
Montana31
North Carolina5
North Dakota40
Nebraska105
New Jersey4
New Mexico53
New York22
Ohio5
Oklahoma23
Oregon11
Pennsylvania1
South Carolina3
South Dakota74
Tennessee9
Texas45
Utah4
Virginia3
Washington1
Wisconsin4
West Virginia1
Wyoming20

The CDPHE is reporting 460 confirmed cases of the virus so far this year. 236 people have developed dangerous neurological symptoms, and 279 WNV cases warranted hospitalization so far this year. 21 people have died from the virus.

However, it isn’t the highest amount of WNV cases Colorado has seen. The current record was set in 2007 after an outbreak reached 578 cases, but there’s still at least one more month of mosquito season left before temperatures are consistently dropping low enough to send them into hibernation.

The virus has spread across the state, but not every county is reporting an outbreak. Virtually no counties in northwestern or northeastern Colorado have reported an outbreak, but counties in the central, southwestern, and western parts of Colorado were not as fortunate.

Denver County is leading the state at 80, making up about 17 percent of the total WNV cases in Colorado. Cases were reported in the Grand Valley and in the areas around it, though at a significantly lower number than Denver County.

CountyCases
Mesa8
Delta6
Gunnison1
Montrose1

You can read more about the ongoing outbreak on the CDPHE’s website.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her...
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her disappearance is found
Government shutdown could impact food assistance
Colorado assistance housing program sees uptick in people seeking help
Colorado assistance housing program sees uptick in people seeking help
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot

Latest News

New research pinpoints best locations for wolves in Colorado
New research pinpoints best locations for wolves in Colorado
9 beautiful places to hike to see Colorado’s fall colors
9 beautiful places to hike to see Colorado’s fall colors
What to know about Elijah McClain’s death and the criminal trial of two officers
What to know about Elijah McClain’s death and the criminal trial of two officers
Fall is an incredible time to explore Colorado's mountains on foot. Here are 9 places to hike...
Where to hike to see Colorado’s fall colors