Domestic Violence Resource Month: Resources in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - October is dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence, a prevalent issue that affects millions of people each year. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partners in the United States, which translates to 10 million women and men every year. Fortunately, Mesa County offers various resources to support victims of domestic violence, including the Joseph Center. This center provides a supportive environment for homeless families, offering hope, stability, and resourcefulness.

