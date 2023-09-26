Above-average workweek temperatures before cooling down this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Staying above average for now:

Temperatures will be sitting above average throughout the remainder of the workweek. Our Tuesday will mark where temperatures will level out leading into Friday, with Grand Junction and Delta hanging in the mid-80s and lower 80s for Montrose and Cortez. We will see cooler temperatures at the end of the week.

Our next 24 hours:

High pressure will continue to hang over the state, and we will have another day of sunny skies across Colorado. Temperatures are going to sit in the mid-80s for Grand Junction and Delta. For Montrose and Cortez, temperatures will hang in the lower 80s. We can expect clear skies overnight before arriving on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will be the same as Monday and Tuesday morning: clear skies with chilly temperatures. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will sit in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Delta, with mid to lower 40s for Montrose and Cortez.

Fall temperatures returning later:

When we arrive at the end of the week, temperatures will start falling again. Many locations will have temperatures in the mid to lower 70s and continue falling into the start of next week. By the time we arrive on Monday, temperatures will sit in the lower 70s to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.