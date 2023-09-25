We need rain, but we’ll stay dry and unseasonably warm this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A tranquil weather pattern will offer abundant sunshine this week with cool mornings and unseasonably warm afternoons.

Turning Cooler This Weekend

Cooler changes will arrive this weekend. Long-range forecast trends for the next 6-10 days are increasingly favored for below-normal temperatures. Normal is the average high and low temperatures over the last thirty years. In the 6-10 day period, normal drops from 74 degrees for the high and 46 degrees for the low on October 1 to 72 degrees for the high and 44 degrees for the low on October 5. Forecast trends for the next 8-14 days favor near-normal temperatures. Normal is 73 degrees for the high and 45 degrees for the low on October 3. Normal is down to 70 degrees for the high and 42 degrees for the low by October 9.

Staying Warm Until Then

This week doesn’t offer a lot of change. A storm system off the Pacific Northwest Coast will track inland. It will intensify. Consequently, high pressure over us and ahead of that storm system will also intensify. That will mean slight warming, but no other noticeable changes to our weather this week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 80s at 6 PM to lower 70s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be sunny, bright, and unseasonably warm. We’ll warm from upper 40s and lower 50s at 7 AM to low-to-mid 70s at noon, then to low-to-mid 80s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees around Grand Junction, 81 degrees around Montrose, 85 degrees around Delta, and 82 degrees around Cortez.

Will Rain Comes With Cooler Weather?

This weekend will turn cooler. Right now, there isn’t a strong potential for rain, but a stray shower or two may be possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.