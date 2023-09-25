Mesa county judge appointed to federal bench

Justice Center
Justice Center(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One Mesa County District Court Judge is taking on new responsibilities after being selected as Colorado’s next Magistrate Federal Judge.

Judge Richard T Gurley will serve as the US District Court’s part time Magistrate Judge. His office will remain in Grand Junction, where he’ll replace the Current US District Court Judge Gordon P. Gallagher. He’ll be one of seven active Colorado Federal Judges.

Magistrate Judges are meant to assist with the work load of trials.

Gurley told reporters, he’s honored to be chosen and appointed to the Federal Bench. He cites the exciting challenge ahead of him and is thrilled.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Glenwood Springs bush fire leads to subdivision evacuation
Glenwood Springs bush fire leads to subdivision evacuation
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
The next warming trend begins on Sunday

Latest News

Gem and Rocks
Grand junction gem. mineral, and rock show
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem...
Dolphins rout Broncos 70-20, scoring the most points by an NFL team in a game since 1966
Fruita Fall Fest paints the town with color
Fruita Fall Fest paints the town with color
Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma celebrates after winning the 21st stage of the Vuelta cycling race...
Durango man is the 1st American in over a decade to win a Grand Tour race