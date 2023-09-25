Grand junction gem. mineral, and rock show

Gem and Rocks
Gem and Rocks(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, the 77th annual Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club’s ‘Rock Show’ got set up at the Mesa County Fair Grounds. Displaying, Educating, and selling rocks and other treasures to the community.

Featuring 39 vendors, this years Rock Show included collectible minerals and faceted gemstones. As well as classes in Silversmithing, wire wrapping, and faceting. Grand Junction Gem and Mineral club is a non profit, family oriented club. Offering rock study programs to valley schools, as well as yearly scholarship awards to students studying Earth Sciences at Colorado Mesa University.

