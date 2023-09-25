Color Weekend at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Color Weekend at Powderhorn
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:52 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Say goodbye to the summer, and hello to fall. The Powderhorn Resort celebrated the changing of the season with its Color Weekend.

The event invites people to the Grand Mesa to celebrate with live music, chair rides, and food. “It’s gorgeous this time of year,” said Ryan Robinson, Powderhorn Resort spokesperson. “It’s absolutely beautiful. The yellows are really emerging right now. We’ll probably see those oranges and reds coming in the next week or so, but it is beautiful on the mountain.

