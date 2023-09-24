Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football Team has a two-game winning streak snapped at home to the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets at a final of 25-23.

The lead changed four times in the fourth quarter, including the Yellow Jackets taking the lead with just one second of play left, following a 50-yard field goal by Black Hills State Sophomore Kicker Coleman Chapman. Chapman connected on four field goals and a PAT, with his only miss coming on a blocked PAT by Maverick Junior Defensive Back JaCari Williams.

After the Mavericks scored the first points of the game, off a 84-yard touchdown pass from Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg to Redshirt Junior Receiver Kennan Brown, Black Hills State responded with a 48-yard field goal from Chapman. No team lead by more than five points for the entirety of the game after that.

“Ultimately it comes down to playing smarter football, understanding the situation we’re in and there’s going to be, you know, five to six different scenarios throughout that whole game that lead up to us not being able to pull this one off and it’s a good football team you know? Coach Breske does a good job. But a team I feel we were better than in a lot of ways. But when you give a good team opportunities they’re going to hang around. They we’re able to put it through the uprights there at the end of the game, and congratulations to them for that,” Maverick Head Coach Miles Kochevar said post-game.

CMU’s record is at .500 at 2-2 so far this season.

Up next for the Mavs is a in-state rival , Western Colorado on the road.

