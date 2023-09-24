Glenwood Springs bush fire leads to subdivision evacuation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An entire subdivision was evacuated in West Glenwood Springs due to a dangerous bush fire.

Mina Bolton, the Public Information Officer at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, says:

" We were dispatched to a brush fire around 1:30 this afternoon, when we arrived on scene we found an acre of fire- active flames, heavy smoke. We were fortunate to call in a lot of resources to support these efforts. Currently the fire is mapping out at about 4 1/2 acres and crews continue to work on hotspots in the interior of the fire.”

Glenwood Springs Fire Department had help from the Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, Garfield County Sheriff Department, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, and Glenwood Electric when responding to the fire. A Type-1 Helicopter was also used to help maintain the fire .

Garfield County Sherriff ordered evacuations and pre-evacuations due to structures being threatened by the fire. Evacuees were sent to the Glenwood Springs mall. Currently evacuation protocols have been lifted as of Saturday evening.

With lots of fire activity taking place in the evening residents began to return home by foot to allow crew members to continue putting out and monitoring the fire, this return to home order was approved by the Incident Commander. Power was also reinstated within the hour that residents received the okay to return home.

" The fire is still under investigation, the cause is undetermined at this time” Bolton states, “we will continue to monitor this fire throughout the night.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.