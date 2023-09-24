Fruita Fall Fest paints the town with color

By Aiga Petelo and Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita Fall Fest took over the weekend bringing live performances, the annual parade, and other fun-filled activities.

The 108th Fruita Fall Fest filled the streets of Downtown Fruita with pops of color thanks to this years theme of paint the town. The event was hosted by the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce and was supported by Republic Services and presented by Fruita Thrift Shop.

The festival contained all day live music performances, the third annual art walk, a new art competition, local vendors, food trucks, and handcrafted goods.

More information about the Fruita Fall Festival can be found here and the subevents that were taking place in conjunction can be found here.

