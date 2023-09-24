Durango man is the 1st American in over a decade to win a Grand Tour race

Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma celebrates after winning the 21st stage of the Vuelta cycling race...
Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma celebrates after winning the 21st stage of the Vuelta cycling race between Hipodromo de La Zarzuela and Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(Manu Fernandez | AP)
By Aiga Petelo, Kyrsten McBrayer and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 29 Year old cyclist from Durango wins a Grand Tour race title in Spain.

Sepp Kuss, an American professional cyclist from Durango, Colorado, rides for Team Jumbo-Visma and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Team.

Kuss won the Spanish Vuelta this past week, Sept. 17th, joining arms with his teammate as they crossed the finish line. The last American cyclist to win one of the Grand Tour events was Chris Horner in 2013. The Grand Tour cycling races include the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, and the Vuelta a España (Spanish Vuelta).

The Spanish Vuelta ran from August 26th to September 17th this year and contains 21 stages in total, covering a total distances of 3153.8 kilometers. More information on the Spanish Vuelta routes can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Glenwood Springs bush fire leads to subdivision evacuation
Glenwood Springs bush fire leads to subdivision evacuation
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
The next warming trend begins on Sunday

Latest News

Glenwood Springs bush fire leads to subdivision evacuation
Glenwood Springs bush fire leads to subdivision evacuation
Senator Bennet pushes for the Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Pay and Classification Act
Senator Bennet pushes for the Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Pay and Classification Act
Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State
Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State
Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State