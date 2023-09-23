Friday Night Blitz Week Five

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re in the middle of high school football season, with a couple teams looking to remain unbeaten this week on the Western Slope.

Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Montrose Red Hawks 36, Lutheran Lions 14, - Final

Delta Panthers 48, The Academy Wildcats 0, - 4th Quarter

Palisade Bulldogs 12, Golden Demons 27, - Final

Fruita Monument Wildcats 50, Bear Creek Bears 33, - Final

Central Warriors 56, Glenwood Springs Demons 14, - Final

Rifle Bears 28, Brush Beetdiggers 14, - Final

Grand Junction Tigers 13, Overland Trailblazers 21, - Final

