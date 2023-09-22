Windy conditions today, fall temperatures tomrorow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Another day of windy conditions:

Like our Thursday, windy conditions will persist across the Western Slope for Friday, with the valleys having wind gusts sitting 20-30 miles per hour and higher elevations up to 40 miles per hour. The winds can stay breezier than the ranges presented in localized areas, with some valley locations experiencing gusts up to 35 mph and others exceeding 40 mph.

The start of the fall season:

By tomorrow, we will feel the coolest temperatures throughout the workweek. Valley locations can have highs sitting in the mid to lower 70s. For the high country, temperatures will sit in the 60s, with some areas in the 50s.

For those who plan on traveling for the weekend to experience the leaves changing, heading over mountain passes, expect the temperatures to hang around the 50s and 60s. If the temperature is 50 or lower mixed with the winds at least three mph, then wind chill is a factor to consider.

Those doing any hikes, specifically 14ers, expect temperatures to sit in the 50s and 40s, with occasional 30-degree temperatures in areas with snow at the peaks.

Our next 24 hours:

We will see plenty of sunshine throughout our Friday across most of the Western Slope, with temperatures hanging in the upper 70s for Grand Junction and Delta, with Montrose and Cortez sitting in the lower 70s. Down for our southern locations, cloud cover will move towards the early evening hours, leading to mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will continue to slowly build for the San Juans throughout the nighttime and overnight hours, leading to an increase in cloud cover starting Saturday morning.

Low temperatures for Saturday morning will sit in the mid to lower 40s, with a few locations in the San Juans hanging in the 30s. The cloud cover for Saturday morning allows these temperatures to stay slightly warmer because it traps surface heat.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.