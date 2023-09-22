Police credit Louisville Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near stadium

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:20 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Metro police thanked Cardinals football players on social media on Thursday for coming “to the rescue” in helping right a flipped vehicle in an accident this week near their L&N Stadium home field.

A video posted by LMPD’s verified account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a vehicle traveling through the intersection of Central and Floyd avenues by the stadium’s southeast corner on Monday afternoon. The video blurs the crash but shows at least five Cardinals players and another motorist flipping the wrecked vehicle from the driver’s side back onto its wheels before first responders arrived.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident but will be OK, the LMPD video stated. It did not identify the Louisville players who helped in the rescue, although football spokesperson Rocco Gasparro said junior wide receiver Jadon Thompson, a Cincinnati transfer, was one of them.

The LMPD video began with a picture of the throwback Cardinals football logo and ended with a graphic that said, “TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK.” Louisville Football tweeted the video and posted, “Proud of our guys & thankful everyone is okay!”

The Cardinals (3-0) host Boston College (1-2) in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday.

