Maverick Volleyball looks to continue undefeated streak against tough conference foes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another season of Maverick Volleyball, another season of dominance so far. The Mavericks have won all eleven of their games played and are ranked 11th in the country. However, they will face a pair of strong opponents this weekend. .

After another dominant road trip, taking down Fort Lewis and Westminster, the team swept the RMAC Weekly Awards, with Redshirt Senior Middle Hitter Savannah Spitzer winning Offensive Player of the Week, Redshirt Junior Setter Sabrina VanDeList taking Setter of the week, and Sophomore Libero Allison Waller winning Defensive Player of the Week.

“I honestly think it’s ben our team chemistry, like we’re such a great team together, and we work really hard in practice,” Waller said, “And we knew coming into this that we’re going to have to work our butts off in order to beat a lot of these great teams, and especially playing Metro soon it’s going to be a great challenge for us but I think we can do it.”

Up next the undefeated Mavs will face off with the RMAC Champion from last season, number eight ranked MSU Denver, and Colorado Mines. Colorado Mines also received votes to be nationally ranked.

“We haven’t seen much of mines this year, they have a new center, they have had the same center for a long time so it’s been a little different seeing the change,” Spitzer said.

The game against MSU Denver will be at 6:00pm Friday at Brownson Arena.

