Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz!

Quartz, a 5-year-old female yellow and cream lab mix, is seeking her forever home
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quartz is an adult Labrador Retriever with a lively and enthusiastic personality. She adores spending time with her family and enjoys cuddling, belly rubs, walks, and treats. She is a smart dog who knows the basic commands such as sit and down, and she is eager to learn more. Quartz is friendly and gets along well with adults, children, and other dogs.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Dillards Grand Junction

2424 Highway 6 And 50, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Sat 9/23/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives. Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity! We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care. Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

