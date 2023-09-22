Declining enrollment in Mesa County Valley School District 51

(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Enrollment numbers are declining in Mesa County Valley School District 51. Declining school enrollment is not specific to Grand Junction, it’s happening nationwide.

D51 says some of the reasons include low birthrate and affordability. The biggest declines are happening in elementary schools. “So now, moving forward, the board of education will decide what’s in the best interest of the district, students and staff,” said Callie Berkson, public information officer for D51.

