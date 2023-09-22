Colorado’s Attorney General makes settlement with major hotel chain

The company Choice Hotels International Inc. agreed to inform customers of room rates and other...
The company Choice Hotels International Inc. agreed to inform customers of room rates and other charges after it failed to do so.(Unsplash)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser reached a settlement with hotel chains over hidden fees.

The company Choice Hotels International Inc. agreed to inform customers of room rates and other charges after it failed to do so.

An investigation found the company misrepresented room rates, mandatory fees and the total price in its advertising to consumers for name brand affiliated hotels.

The company owns several hotel brands including Radisson, Country Inn & Suites, Comfort Suites, EconoLodge, and Roadway Inn.

The states’ investigation found hotels used a method called drip pricing. Drip pricing gradually disclosed fees to customers-a practice AG Weiser found to be deceptive and a violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

Aside from requiring fees be displayed to customers in an accurate manner, the settlement also stipulated Choice Hotels is required to provide accurate pricing information to online travel agencies and other third parties that offer reservations at Choice Hotels.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible Thursday and Friday as a strong storm system tracks...
Approaching storm system will bring wind, but we’ll stay dry
One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving
One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving
Whitman Park sign on Pitkin Avenue
After one week, how are the houseless reacting to the Whitman Park closure?
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Grand Junction residents react to Whitman Park closure
Grand Junction residents react to Whitman Park closure

Latest News

Aspens changing color in Edwards.
Heavy traffic impacts on I-70 expected this weekend for leaf peeping
Declining enrollment in Mesa County Valley School District 51
d51
Getting to know 3 of the District-51 school board candidates
Whitman Park
Community talks about closing of Whitman Park