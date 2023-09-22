2 children killed in Aurora house fire, 7 others hospitalized

AURORA, Colo. — A Wednesday night house fire claimed the lives of two children, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

Nine people were at a home in the 2800 block of South Oakland Circle and were transported to hospitals Wednesday night, the fire rescue said. Three victims were in urgent condition, and six were in critical condition and were transported by AFR and Falck paramedics to local hospitals.

Two girls died – 2-year-old Tiffany and 9-year-old Jazzmine.

Tiffany Lee, their mother, remembered when her 2-year-old used to sing along to Rihanna.

“I had a feeling she was going to be a great singer,” Lee said.

Lee enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors with Jazzmine.

“My baby finally caught her first fish this year,” Lee said about her.

Lee and her husband, Larry Brown, had been renting the Aurora home for about five years.

“Out of five years, one night, my life is changed,” she said.

Four children remain in critical condition.

Aurora Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at at the home around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple units were called on-scene, leading to the second-alarm assignment. Lee was at work when she found out about the fire.

“My mind was racing,” she said. “I didn’t know whether to go left or to go right, whether to scream whether to cry. I didn’t know what was going on with any of my kids.”

Crews got the victims out of the building. The fire was brought under control, and searches for any other trapped parties were completed. A dog was safely rescued, according to the fire rescue.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Friday, Aurora Fire said the investigation could take several months to complete:

“The cause of this situation is part of an ongoing investigation that involves several different agencies,” Aurora Fire said in a statement. “Investigations of fatal fires can take several months before a conclusion can be reached. It is imperative that we leave no stone unturned to get to the right answer. We owe that to the family, the community and you.”

