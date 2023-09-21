Woman celebrating 102nd birthday says she is honoring God and the blessings he has given

Ruby Pullin Martin has passed the century mark and then some as she celebrates turning 102 years old this week. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman celebrated turning 102 years old this week with some of her closest friends and family.

WTOK reports that Ruby Pullin Martin spent Wednesday surrounded by friends and family enjoying cake, presents, and good memories.

Born on September 20, 1921, Martin is the youngest of 10 children.

She is the first in her family to earn a high school diploma, graduating from Dixon High School in the late 1930s.

After graduating, Martin went on to enter the workforce and had three children of her own.

Her oldest daughter, Nell Bateman, shared Martin’s secret to a long life.

“She would tell you that when you wake up in the morning, God has given you another day. So, do the best you can to get through that day, living and honoring him and all the blessings he’s given you,” Bateman said.

A stroke in 1994 left Martin with her right side paralyzed, but her mind has remained sharp, according to her family.

Greisha Naylor, Martin’s activities supervisor, said the 102-year-old faces every challenge with a smile.

“She has a smile on her face no matter what obstacles she may be going through,” Naylor said. “When you come into her presence, all you feel is love.”

Martin also has plans to celebrate her birthday again with another family gathering on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible Thursday and Friday as a strong storm system tracks...
Approaching storm system will bring wind, but we’ll stay dry
Whitman Park sign on Pitkin Avenue
After one week, how are the houseless reacting to the Whitman Park closure?
One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving
One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations

Latest News

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Government shutdown risk spikes as House Republicans leave town in disarray amid hard-right revolt
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged