One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One fire is burning slowly in Western Colorado while another one reached full containment.

The Difficulty Creek Fire is a small fire burning about 5 miles northeast of Ouray. As of this morning it was only about a tenth of an acre.

Fire officials said lightning sparked the fire. So far there is zero percent containment, but officials predict it won’t spread much.

No structures are threatened.

The second fire is the Little Mesa Fire burning 15 miles southwest of Delta.

It is 100% contained. This fire was also caused by lightning.

The fire had been burning since July 31st.

In total the fire burned a little more than four-thousand acres.

