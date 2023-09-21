Maverick Athletes visit Tope Elementary School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Student Athletes from Colorado Mesa University paid a visit to Tope Elementary School.

Students at Tope Elementary Eagles heard from Maverick Athletes about topics such as life on campus and the programs the athletes are involved with. As well as an appearance by the CMU mascot Rowdy.

“It’s about engaging in the community, getting together with these kids, really get them involved. Really we want these kids to end up going to CMU, end up being on all of our athletics teams. So it’s really just about making Eagles into Mavericks,” Maverick Softball Catcher Ally Distler said.

According to Colorado Mesa University, the visit to Tope Elementary is part of a bigger initiative to teach younger students the value of higher education.

