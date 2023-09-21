Maverick Athletes visit Tope Elementary School

Maverick Athletes visit Tope Elementary School
Maverick Athletes visit Tope Elementary School
By KJCT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Student Athletes from Colorado Mesa University paid a visit to Tope Elementary School.

Students at Tope Elementary Eagles heard from Maverick Athletes about topics such as life on campus and the programs the athletes are involved with. As well as an appearance by the CMU mascot Rowdy.

“It’s about engaging in the community, getting together with these kids, really get them involved. Really we want these kids to end up going to CMU, end up being on all of our athletics teams. So it’s really just about making Eagles into Mavericks,” Maverick Softball Catcher Ally Distler said.

According to Colorado Mesa University, the visit to Tope Elementary is part of a bigger initiative to teach younger students the value of higher education.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible Thursday and Friday as a strong storm system tracks...
Approaching storm system will bring wind, but we’ll stay dry
Whitman Park sign on Pitkin Avenue
After one week, how are the houseless reacting to the Whitman Park closure?
One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving
One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations