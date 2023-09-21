Gusty wind likely again Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A gusty Friday will follow our gusty Thursday across Western Colorado.

Another Day of Wind

Wind gusts have mostly held to the 25-30 mph range, but a couple of areas clocked wind gusts at just over 30 mph on Thursday afternoon. Wind will diminish through 10 PM, but gusts up to 15 mph are possible overnight. Wind gusts will quickly increase from 10-15 mph at 7 AM Friday to 15-25 mph by noon. They’ll get as high as 25-30 mph with locally higher gusts before the wind begin diminishing. Gusts of 15-20 mph are likely at 10 PM, and some localized gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be calmer and bright beneath abundant sunshine. Saturday may start cloudy, but the clouds will clear so the sun can come out. Saturday morning will be chilly with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s. The afternoon will warm into the low-to-mid 70s. Sunday starts warming. The morning will still be chilly with lows in the low-to-mid 40s. The typically-cooler areas may briefly cool into the upper 30s. The afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Wind will diminish through about 10 PM, but gusts to around 15 mph are possible overnight. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to lower 70s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph are likely again on Friday afternoon and evening. The day will start sunny. More clouds will dim the sky a bit in the afternoon, but sun will still shine through. High temperatures will be near 79 degrees around Grand Junction, 76 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

