Grand junction city residents give thoughts on whitman park closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday afternoon, Grand Junction residents told their stories, concerns, and thoughts about houselessness in the Grand Valley to City Council. Several connected the closure of Whitman Park to a human rights crisis in our own city. At the meeting we heard a lot of opposing views on what solutions could look like for the unhoused population, but also a lot of questions handed off to the city. It’s become well known in the City of Grand Junction that Whitman Park is a common ground for those struggling with houselessness. People are worried that the City is putting too much responsibility and burden on non-profits and charities, instead of stepping up to help with practical solutions.

Many expressed frustration towards council themselves.

“We the people are responding to a human rights crisis, your backroom deals are making the situation worse,” said a Grand Junction resident.

However, not everyone was against the city’s decision. The owner of Scotty’s Muffler Center, Robbie Snyder, says he’s in support of the closure. “The city has spent a lot of money on a daily basis to combat the drugs, the alcohol, the illegal activity,” Snyder said. He claims he’s had a week of silence since the closure of the park and no reoccurring police visits.

A resident near hawthorn park says Whitman park is the best place for unhoused individuals. He says it’s big, shady, and not near many homes. “It’s seems particularly insulting to the homeless community to just close this and do nothing with it,” the resident said. He continued by saying, the unhoused have every right to be in the parks, but need to comply with city ordinances. Like no smoking or drugs and picking up after any trash.

Concerns for LGBTIQ+ individuals arose. One resident from Clifton pointed out how youth and young adults might be forced to live on the streets. He says they deserve to feel safe and many found that safety at Whitman Park.

For now, it’s up to the city.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.