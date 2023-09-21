Food Bank of the Rockies stops by to talk about National Hunger Action Month

Sue Ellen Rodwick from Food Bank of the Rockies talks about their involvement in Feeding America’s annual campaign, Hunger Action Month
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger-relief organization in Western Colorado, providing food for more than 23,288 meals every day. As a distribution hub for food, essentials, and logistical resources, Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope coordinates with over 140 Hunger Relief Partners throughout the region. In September, they aim to raise awareness and encourage people to help nourish the community. There are five main ways to participate in the campaign, including giving financially, contacting your state representative about food insecurity in your area, hosting a food drive, volunteering at a food bank, and helping those in need of food.

