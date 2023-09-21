Athletes of the Week - Will Applegate and Noah Watkins

Athletes of the Week - Will Applegate and Noah Watkins
Athletes of the Week - Will Applegate and Noah Watkins(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Tigers Football Team picked up their first win in a 28-7 victory over the Mountain Range Mustangs. The Tiger’s duo of Junior Quarterback and Linebacker Will Applegate and Junior Wide Receiver and Safety Noah Watkins.

The two were near-automatic in near the endzone against the Mustangs, particularly with a pitch play from Applegate to Watkins.

“That pitch play that we run is really good, like ten yard carry every time. So, we run that a lot when we’re in the endzone,” Applegate said.

“I’m taught to like stay with him (Applegate). So, he can pitch to me at any time. And so yeah, that’s what I did. And I know he makes smart decisions with the ball. And so, I expected him to pitch it to me and me to punch it in,” Watkins said.

The pitch plays from Applegate to Watkins paid off and resulted in a pair of touchdowns for the tigers, as well as a a two-point conversion.

“I feel really confident going into that play. Like once we get called in, I was pretty hyped that I had a chance to score,” Applegate said.

The two tigers were not just big on the offensive side of the ball, but on defense as well. Watkins locked down the Mustang passing attack at Free Safety, and Applegate had an interception while playing Linebacker, as the cherry on top of a big game at Stocker Stadium.

" It was just positional, I had to bakc out on the swing, so I was right under him. I was in good position to make a play,” Applegate said.

“It really gets us really going because, I think Will is a great quarterback and all but he’s an outstanding linebacker and an outstanding defensive player. And I just love seeing him ball out on both sides,” Watkins said.

Watkins, Applegate and the rest of the Grand Junction Team will face off with their next opponent on the road, in the Front Range taking on the Overland Trailblazers.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Park sign on Pitkin Avenue
After one week, how are the houseless reacting to the Whitman Park closure?
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible Thursday and Friday as a strong storm system tracks...
Approaching storm system will bring wind, but we’ll stay dry
The rusty crayfish was found in Lake Granby in an aquatic sampling back in August 2023.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds invasive species in Upper Colorado River Basin
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say

Latest News

Residents wait outside City Hall for Public Meeting
Grand junction city residents give thoughts on whitman park closure
As of Sept. 20 the Difficulty Creek Fire has burned about a tenth of an acre. The Little Mesa...
One Western Colorado wildfire fully contained, another slow moving
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) speaks at a rally to end the use of fossil fuels, in...
Biden uses executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps