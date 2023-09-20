Professional learning grant dispersed across school district 51

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thousands of dollars are going towards a professional learning grant being dispersed throughout District 51.

The D-51 foundation announced its professional learning grant award totaling over $125-thousand.

The money has been given to 311 staff members for professional learning across the district.

Angela Christensen, the executive director for the school district 51 foundation said she was looking forward to using the grant money in unique ways.

“Some of the things we are excited to fund in this round is Reading in the Rockies, the Latina Leadership Conference, as well as the Midwest Band Conference.” Christensen said, “This time we were also able to fund some of the thespian leadership conferences that two of our teachers where very interested in taking.”

The D-51 foundation uses proceeds from its white iced celebration and other fundraising efforts to fund specific needs throughout the school district.

This year, fundraising dollars will be used to purchase technology for students, professional learning for staff, and resources for student and staff wellness.

