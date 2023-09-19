Windy conditions and fall temperatures are arriving this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Fall Temperatures Ahead:

As temperatures slowly continue to fall, the fall season is just upon us, and for those looking for those crisp, comfortable temperatures, we will get it. Saturday, August 23, marks the first day of Astronomical Fall. Temperatures in our valleys will sit anywhere from the lower 70s to upper 60s. We will sit under sunny skies except for a few clouds hanging around the area. Other locations in the high country could have high temperatures in the lower 60s to the 50s.

Windy conditions:

With our Tuesday and Wednesday seeing some slight differences in the sky conditions, winds will remain calmer. However, arriving on Thursday and leading into Friday, wind speeds across the state will ramp up significantly. Wind gusts for the valleys can sit between 20-40 miles per hour, while the high country can have speeds up to 60 miles per hour. Wind advisories are possible across the state for both days.

Before the arrival of Thursday, it will be best to secure any loose articles, especially those prone to blowing away quickly.

A look into our next 24 hours:

Throughout our Tuesday, conditions will remain calm and dry in the valleys. The mountains will see the return of rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall beginning around the afternoon hours and continuing throughout the remainder of the day before tapering off during the overnight hours. Grand Junction and Delta temperatures will hang around the lower 80s, while Cortez and Montrose will sit in the upper 70s.

During the overnight hours across the Western Slope, cloud cover will clear out, leading to a clear night ahead and into the start of our Wednesday morning. Low temperatures for Wednesday morning will hang in the lower 50s for Grand Junction, while Delta, Montrose, and Cortez will remain in the 40-degree range.

