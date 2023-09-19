Meals on Wheels Mesa County gets huge donation after funding cuts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meals on Wheels Mesa County feeling some relief after a huge donation from one of its neighbors. Western Colorado Community Foundation gave $20,000 to MOW to help with the state and federal funding cuts. This, after Covid-19 relief funds, we stopped in July of this year.

Meals on Wheels Director, Amanda de Bock, said, “At the start of the fiscal year, we found that we lost 20 percent of our funding and that coupled with a 53 percent increase that we’ve seen in food costs.” “That really put our program in dire need because we have more than 87 people on a waitlist and that waitlist is growing every day, so this money will help us get people off that waiting list and get food,” Amanda said.

Currently, MOW has 87 people on a waitlist, with more applying daily. That means turning away people to receive food, for now. MOW delivers over 500 meals per day through volunteers. Plenty of seniors across the Western Slope are dependent on this service as their only source of nutritious foods. If you would like to donate, or sign up to be a volunteer, you can visit this link.

