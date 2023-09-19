Group calls for ethics investigation into Boebert

WASHINGTON D.C. (KJCT) - A group called the Congressional Integrity Project in Washington D.C. is calling for the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation in Colorado 3rd district representative Lauren Boebert, after complaints about her behavior and video surfaced of her being escorted out of a theater in Denver.

The congresswoman was attending a live performance of the musical, “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theater in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 10. According to police reports, multiple people complained to the theater that a woman and her companion were behaving rudely, singing out loud, taking selfies and vaping. Surveillance footage later revealed Rep. Lauren Boebert and her companion being escorted out of the theater. Initially, Boebert denied vaping during the performance, but then offered an apology saying she forgot she had. Surveillance footage which later surfaced showed Boebert and her date groping each other during the performance.

In light of the events, the Congressional Integrity Project fired off a letter to the Chief Counsel and Staff director of the Office of Congressional Ethics, asking for an immediate investigation into Rep. Boebert’s behavior, citing a blatant disregard of the rules for the House of Representatives.

In the letter, the group cites House Rule 23, the House code of Official Conduct, which requires members to at all times act in a manner that reflect creditably on the House. The group alleges that Boebert evaded her ethical obligations by engaging in public lewd behavior at a family-oriented theatrical production. It further alleges Boebert violated her duty as a member of the House of Representatives.

On its website, the Congressional Integrity Project states it’s fighting back against politically motivated attacks and lists Trump, MAGA Republicans in Congress who they claim are relentlessly investigating Joe Biden and historic impeachments of cabinet secretaries. The group further calls these investigations revenge for the past two years of Biden working every day for all Americans and not special interests.

In a statement to KJCT News 8, Rep. Boebert’s campaign director, Drew Sexton said:

“While Congresswoman Boebert regrets her actions and understands the seriousness of the situation, she is accountable to God, her family, and the voters of the 3rd District and not a DC-based, progressive outfit. This is a pathetic attempt from this group to fundraise off of and attack the Congresswoman. We expect this claim will be quickly dismissed.”

