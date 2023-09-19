Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds invasive species in Upper Colorado River Basin

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife found an invasive species in Lake Granby.

Multiple rusty crayfish were found at Lake Granby during routine aquatic sampling on August 17th.

According to CPW, rusty crayfish have been found west of the continental divide before, but this is the first time they have been found in the Upper Colorado River Basin. Crayfish are not native west of the Continental Divide.

Lake Granby feeds into the Colorado River and having the invasive crayfish in there can pose a threat to the river’s ecosystem.

CPW suspected the crayfish were introduced to the water supply in Colorado by anglers as bait.

All crayfish caught west of the Continental Divide must immediately be killed or returned to the water where they were caught in.

CPW said there are ways people can prevent the introduction of invasive species in Colorado.

Only use bait legal in Colorado. Do not bring in live aquatic bait from another state.

Do not throw unused bait back into the water.

Make sure to clean, drain, and dry all gear and watercraft before going to the next body of water.

Do not get rid of any pets or unwanted aquarium plants or animals into a body of water.

