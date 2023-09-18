Colorado WineFest economic impact

(KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Moutain Winefest is the primary fundraiser for the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), a nonprofit organization that supports Colorado’s winemaking and grape growing.

According to CAVE, between lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, recreation, and business services, the Winefest brings an estimated $1.1 million in economic impact on the local community.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Whitman Park
Grand Junction City Council member reacts to Whitman Park closure
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
CPW continues to urge hikers to keep away from wildlife
A dramatic rescue from a burning houseboat in Utah was caught on camera.
Couple reflects on fiery boat rescue: ‘Could have been such a different outcome’
Colorado Mesa University
Colorado Mesa University’s Promise: Full Coverage of Tuition

Latest News

Gongs
Sound baths for self care
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) tries to get away from Denver Broncos...
Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson’s Hail Mary
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, complains about a call in the second half of an NCAA...
Buffaloes hit meaty part of their schedule with swagger but minus injured two-way star Travis Hunter
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, center, catches a touchdown pass as he is hit by...
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson disqualified for hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in end zone