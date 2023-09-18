Colorado WineFest economic impact
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Moutain Winefest is the primary fundraiser for the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), a nonprofit organization that supports Colorado’s winemaking and grape growing.
According to CAVE, between lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, recreation, and business services, the Winefest brings an estimated $1.1 million in economic impact on the local community.
