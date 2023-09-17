Spotty showers possible Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re starting our new week with a small chance for a few showers, but as is often the case, most of the showers will be over the higher terrain.

Small Chance For Rain This Week

That chance for showers is most widespread on Monday. Scattered showers will mainly be over the High Country on Tuesday, but a few showers are possible over the Grand Mesa. Then another chance for rain on Thursday will focus on our southern areas around the Four Corners and the San Juans.

Turning Colder Late This Week

The big change that happens late this week is not associated with rain. A strong, cold storm system will dig into the Northwestern U.S. on Wednesday and then track over Colorado on Thursday. It will mean more rain and mountain snow east of us. It mainly just means wind on the Western Slope - at least initially. This storm system will open a colder air flow into our area that will bring morning lows to the 30s and lower 40s and afternoon highs to the 60s and 70s. If you haven’t fished your jackets and coats out from the back of the closet, it’s time. We are not likely to freeze just yet, so the swamp coolers and sprinkler systems don’t necessarily need to be drained yet.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. We’ll cool from lower 80s at 6 PM to mid-70s at 8 PM, then to upper 60s at 10 PM. Clouds will increase overnight. Low temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some spotty showers are possible. Most of the showers will be over the higher terrain. A few shower are possible in the valleys, but more areas in the valleys will stay dry. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees around Grand Junction, 79 degrees around Montrose, 83 degrees around Delta, and 79 degrees around Cortez.

