Maverick Football picks up first conference win on the road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football Team, fended off a late comeback bid by the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers, and opened up conference play with a win on the road with a 38-30 victory.

The Maverick offense took off early, putting up 24 points in the first quarter alone, including three rushing touchdowns, two of which came from Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg.

On the defensive side, the Mavs did surrender 498 yards, but totaled four turnovers. Three of the Maverick turnovers came from Freshman Defensive Back Jason Thome who intercepted the Hardrockers Redshirt Junior Quarterback Jayden Johan for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd interceptions of his career at CMU.

The fourth turnover came at the very end of the game, with South Dakota Mines trailing by eight points with :24 remaining. Mavericks Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker Colin Stuhr forced a fumble that the Mavericks recovered to end the game.

Mavs also had some big plays come from the special teams units. Sophomore Defensive Back and Returner Kash Bradley set up the Mav’s first touchdown drive with a 50-yard punt return, then followed that up with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown score that put the Mavs up 17-7 at the time.

Up next for the Mavericks, they will return back to stocker stadium for the first time since the season opener, to take on Black Hills State.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.